LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They may not be the biggest or more protective dogs – but it’s hard to find a breed that is more loved than the pug. There was no shortage of pugs Saturday at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The two-day event is for pug owners and lovers.
Close
race at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
People cheer on pugs racing
People cheer on pugs racing at Bluegrass Pugfest on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Zoey, who was "Queen Pug" at the Bluegrass Pugfest.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest races
Races were held during Bluegrass Pugfest at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Fest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
People cheer on pugs at Bluegrass Pugfest
People cheer on pugs racing at Bluegrass Pugfest on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
People cheer on pugs racing
People cheer on pugs racing at Bluegrass Pugfest on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Race at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Children hold fencing at Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Dog asleep at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Dogs race at Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Pugfest races
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Person celebrates after pug race
People cheer on pugs racing at Bluegrass Pugfest on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Races at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
People at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Pugfest
Ashlyn Golenbeski's dog Gumbeaux won the races at Bluegrass Pugfest.
Races held at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
WDRB's Joel Schipper at Pugfest
WDRB's Joel Schipper interviews an attendee at Pugfest.
Winners of Pugfest
Ashlyn and Jacob Golenbeski and their dog Gumbeaux won the races at Bluegrass Pugfest.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
WDRB's Joel Schipper interviews the winners of Pugfest races
WDRB's Joel Schipper interviews the winners of the Pugfest race.
Person prepares pug for race
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Shirts at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Stuffed animal at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest signage
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
race at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
People cheer on pugs racing
People cheer on pugs racing at Bluegrass Pugfest on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Zoey, who was "Queen Pug" at the Bluegrass Pugfest.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest races
Races were held during Bluegrass Pugfest at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Fest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
People cheer on pugs at Bluegrass Pugfest
People cheer on pugs racing at Bluegrass Pugfest on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
People cheer on pugs racing
People cheer on pugs racing at Bluegrass Pugfest on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Race at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Children hold fencing at Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Dog asleep at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Dogs race at Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Pugfest races
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Person celebrates after pug race
People cheer on pugs racing at Bluegrass Pugfest on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Races at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
People at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Pugfest
Ashlyn Golenbeski's dog Gumbeaux won the races at Bluegrass Pugfest.
Races held at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
WDRB's Joel Schipper at Pugfest
WDRB's Joel Schipper interviews an attendee at Pugfest.
Winners of Pugfest
Ashlyn and Jacob Golenbeski and their dog Gumbeaux won the races at Bluegrass Pugfest.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
WDRB's Joel Schipper interviews the winners of Pugfest races
WDRB's Joel Schipper interviews the winners of the Pugfest race.
Person prepares pug for race
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Shirts at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Stuffed animal at Pugfest
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Bluegrass Pugfest signage
Bluegrass Pugfest was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14, 2022.
Saturday and Sunday the Kentucky Expo Center is going to the dogs for the Bluegrass Pugfest – one of the largest events of its kind in the country – the first time in Louisville. Several pug-specific vendors are also in attendance.
“Over the last 15 years it grew to an event that had 4,000 people plus and 2,000 pugs plus,” said fest President Paul Gilles.
Zoey, who was "Queen Pug" at the Bluegrass Pugfest.
Sam Draut
There is no shortage of pug shapes, sizes and even royalty. Melissa Ellen drove from Omaha, Nebraska and her dog Zoey who was named the "Queen Pug." Zoey received the royal treatment – sitting in the back of a large remote controlled car that whisked her around.
“We came with a large 12-foot U-Haul. Zoey has two of these cars, she has a red car and she has a trailer and one more car,” said Ellen.
None of the pugs at the event are for sale. In fact, the volunteer-run festival benefits seven pug rescue organizations from around the country.
“It just is really amazing how much support we got today and how much money we're going to be able give to those rescues to save more pugs,” said Gilles.
But it’s not all about scratches and tickles – some pugs are in it to win it with pug costume and talent contests and the ever-popular pug races.
“He has a long hallway, and we throw the ball down and he runs to it. But naps and treats is really what it is,” said Ashlyn Golenbeski whose dog Gumbeaux won the races and celebrated by drinking some dog-friendly beer. “I love pugs. They are just so cute and smooshy and to have so many in one place. He has never seen so many. He needed to make some pug friends.”
Ashlyn Golenbeski's dog Gumbeaux won the races at Bluegrass Pugfest.
Sam Draut
As for the queen – no races for her – she’s just content receiving her subjects, and making her grand entrance.
“We've had so many people say that she makes them smile every day, she makes them happy and that is the best thing you could ever do,” said Ellen.
The Bluegrass Pugfest continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For tickets and information,
click here. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.