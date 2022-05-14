LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They may not be the biggest or more protective dogs – but it’s hard to find a breed that is more loved than the pug. There was no shortage of pugs Saturday at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The two-day event is for pug owners and lovers.

Saturday and Sunday the Kentucky Expo Center is going to the dogs for the Bluegrass Pugfest – one of the largest events of its kind in the country – the first time in Louisville. Several pug-specific vendors are also in attendance.

“Over the last 15 years it grew to an event that had 4,000 people plus and 2,000 pugs plus,” said fest President Paul Gilles.

There is no shortage of pug shapes, sizes and even royalty. Melissa Ellen drove from Omaha, Nebraska and her dog Zoey who was named the "Queen Pug." Zoey received the royal treatment – sitting in the back of a large remote controlled car that whisked her around.

“We came with a large 12-foot U-Haul. Zoey has two of these cars, she has a red car and she has a trailer and one more car,” said Ellen.

None of the pugs at the event are for sale. In fact, the volunteer-run festival benefits seven pug rescue organizations from around the country.

“It just is really amazing how much support we got today and how much money we're going to be able give to those rescues to save more pugs,” said Gilles.

But it’s not all about scratches and tickles – some pugs are in it to win it with pug costume and talent contests and the ever-popular pug races.

“He has a long hallway, and we throw the ball down and he runs to it. But naps and treats is really what it is,” said Ashlyn Golenbeski whose dog Gumbeaux won the races and celebrated by drinking some dog-friendly beer. “I love pugs. They are just so cute and smooshy and to have so many in one place. He has never seen so many. He needed to make some pug friends.”

As for the queen – no races for her – she’s just content receiving her subjects, and making her grand entrance.

“We've had so many people say that she makes them smile every day, she makes them happy and that is the best thing you could ever do,” said Ellen.

The Bluegrass Pugfest continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For tickets and information, click here.

