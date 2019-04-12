LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB was welcomed into the Thunder Control Room one day before Thunder Over Louisville.
Thunder Over Louisville is this Saturday.
The Second Street Bridge is already closed and won't reopen until Sunday. About a third of fireworks are launched from the bridge.
The Thunder Over Louisville airshow starts at 3:00. The fireworks are scheduled to go off at 9:30.
