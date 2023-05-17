LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair, which will feature new experiences as part of the annual summer tradition.

The Kentucky State Fair is being held from Aug. 17-27 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. This year's theme is "Summer Summed Up."

"The fair has been a staple of Kentucky's cultural heritage for generations, and this year's event is set to continue the tradition of creating unforgettable experiences for fairgoers," David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, said in a news release. "This event brings together the vibrant spirit of our great state, and we remain committed to providing our guests with a diverse range of entertainment."