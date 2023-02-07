LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Come join Mickey, Minnie, Moana, Elsa, Anna and other Disney friends for a journey through timeless tales all about being a hero.
Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero returns to the KFC Yum! Center from April 6 to April 9. Tickets start at $25, and are on sale now at Ticketmaster.
The show brings your favorite Disney characters to life with ice skating, vibrant costumes, and elaborate set designs and special effects.
Show time for April 6-7 is at 7 p.m.; April 8 is at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and April 9 is at 2 p.m.
