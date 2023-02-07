KFC Yum! Center.jpeg

Disney On Ice Find Your Hero returns to the KFC Yum Center in April. (WDRB file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Come join Mickey, Minnie, Moana, Elsa, Anna and other Disney friends for a journey through timeless tales all about being a hero.

Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero returns to the KFC Yum! Center from April 6 to April 9. Tickets start at $25, and are on sale now at Ticketmaster. 

Disney on Ice - Mickey's Search Party

Pictured: Mickey Mouse joins some of the other performers at Disney on Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party at the KFC Yum! Center in April 2022. (WDRB file photo)

The show brings your favorite Disney characters to life with ice skating, vibrant costumes, and elaborate set designs and special effects. 

Show time for April 6-7 is at 7 p.m.; April 8 is at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and April 9 is at 2 p.m.

