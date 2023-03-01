LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Grayson County, Kentucky, were out searching a rural area in Caneyville last week for a woman who has been missing for almost 10 years.
According to a news release from Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, law enforcement officers on Friday were searching an area off Old Hartfield Road in Caneyville for Melvia Roarx.
Roarx, also known as Pooh Bear, was last seen near Richland Road in Caneyville on June 4, 2013. Chaffins said at the time she was wearing a neon green spaghetti-strap top, blue jeans and flip flops.
Friday's search stemmed from a tip that was received in June 2022. Chaffins said it was decided that the search should be conducted in the fall or winter of 2023, "when the foliage was down, and the weather conditions would be more conducive to the help of the K-9s."
Deputies with the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police troopers, a couple of police K-9s and their K-9 handlers all took part in the search, according to a news release. A drone was utilized in the search.
The search was ultimately cut short after it was determined that the heat and humidity levels posed a health hazard for one of the K-9s.
The search did not uncover any new information about Roarx's whereabouts, but Chaffins vowed that the investigation would continue.
"Melvia still has a father, sisters, children, aunts, uncles and friends that love and miss her and want her found," he said in a statement. "Every time we search, her family calls me wanting to know if we found anything. I long for the day we can tell them that we did. No family should have to go through life not knowing what happened to their loved one and we will not stop looking for her until she is found."
