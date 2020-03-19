LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Toyota will keep its Georgetown, Ky., and other North American factories closed more than a week longer than originally planned in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The auto manufacturer said Wednesday it would idle its plants March 23-24 for cleaning and to let workers handle school and daycare closings, then return to production March 25. The move also would close the Georgetown facility this coming Saturday.
But the company announced Thursday that it will extend the shutdown until April 6.
“This action is being taken to protect the health and safety of our employees, key stakeholders and communities, as well as a result of the significant market decline due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Toyota said in a statement.
“To support our employees, Toyota will continue to offer full pay during this shutdown period for all production team members and variable workforce.”
The company declined to elaborate beyond its prepared statement.
About 8,000 employees make Toyota’s Camry sedan and RAV4 Hybrid SUV at the Georgetown plant. The company also has a plant in Princeton, Indiana, near Evansville.
