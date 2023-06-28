LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders practiced responding to an "active aggressor" exercise at Ford Kentucky Truck Plant on Wednesday.
The training included multiple local, state and federal agencies. Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS hosted the exercise. The crews were dispatched accordingly as if it was a real-life incident.
"The scenario here was there was an active shooter inside the building," said Jordan Yuodis, spokesperson for Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS.
In the simulation, there were multiple law enforcement agencies, a SWAT team, firefighters and EMS.
"If an incident like this were to happen, law enforcement would be the first ones on scene, they're going to clear the building and make sure it's safe for us to come in behind them," said Yuodis.
The first responders went into the exercise with little information, only knowing what was dispatched to them at the time of the call. Again, that was to make this more like a real-life scenario.
Yuodis said this training simulated two shooters in the multi-story building.
St. Matthews Police and the department's SWAT team participated in the training. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said the exercise is important for departments to collaborate in a response.
"It's always important when we get more real-life training," Wilkerson said. "It allows us to interact with other departments in the community."
The drill was part of ongoing efforts to ensure first responders are prepared and trained for active shooter situations. There were two sessions held on Wednesday at the truck plant in east Jefferson County.
"This is a huge complex, which poses different challenges for us," Wilkerson said.
Yuodis said first responders for Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS are all Rescue Task Force (RTF) trained and equipped. RTF members are outfitted with ballistic vests and helmets, other protective gear and equipped with multi-person medical treatment modules for an advanced level of emergency care.
"We train for RTF once a month," Yuodis said. "It's so prevalent in today's times."
The first responders will review how they did during the simulation and look at ways to make any improvements in their response in the future.
"I think it's important that we continue to do this type of training because obviously it can happen here. Sadly and unfortunately," said Wilkerson.
He said he wants the community to feel safe.
"... Because we are training hard, we are taking this very seriously," Wilkerson said.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.