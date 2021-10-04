LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A major roadblock is putting a damper on Halloween on Hillcrest this year for kids planning to trick-or-treat.
October is a typically the time of year where Hillcrest Avenue in Crescent Hill is filled with people walking past and looking at the decorated homes — often called one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America. But this year, the orange from the pumpkins and lights is being exchanged for construction signs because of the Frankfort Avenue water project.
This is going to be Jeremy Crow’s first Halloween as a resident on Hillcrest Avenue.
“It's pretty cool. We've been able to get to know our neighbors and that is kind of a common theme - a bond that we have as new neighbors and decorating has been pretty fun,” said Crow.
But they won’t have the crowds they’re used to due to a several months-long water project at Frankfort and Hillcrest.
A pipe installed in 1877 needs to be replaced, as part of a project that’s been in the planning stages for two years.
“The timing on this is not ideal and we are trying to be a really good neighbor, but we understand that not all the thousands and thousands of people who typically get to see those beautiful homes for Halloween will get to do so this year,” said Louisville Water Company VP of Communications Kelley Dearing Smith.
Barricades are set up at the entrance to Hillcrest Avenue and Brownsboro Road warning drivers the area is for residents only. The people who typically drive through for the Halloween decorations are asked not to this year, especially since there's really no place to turn around at the end of Hillcrest Avenue.
“You can't maneuver around and everyone trying to get through a couple side streets would be difficult,” said Karen Carter who has lived just off Hillcrest for 37 years. “When people come by the busloads and drop off, lots of times there are a thousands of kids and everything and the traffic gets really bad and with the construction it would be ten times worse.”
About half as many homes as usual are decorating for the holiday. Some are getting fully decked out, while others deciding not to partake this year – last year the official Halloween on Hillcrest was canceled due to Covid.
“I think it's down a lot. Usually they start end of September - usually the whole month of October people are up and down the street,” said Carter.
The Louisville Water Company says the work has to happen at a time when water usage slows down, which is typically at the end of summer. This first phase affecting Hillcrest Avenue is expected to be completed around January.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.