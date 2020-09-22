LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of Hillcrest Avenue in Crescent Hill have agreed not to decorate their homes for Halloween out of caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, residents decided that if they decorated their homes for what is one of Louisville's most popular annual Halloween attractions, people would certainly come see it. So in an effort to avoid the usual crowds of people gathering on both sides of Hillcrest admiring the extravagantly spooky lawns, they decided not to decorate altogether.
"Considering this pandemic, it seems unethical for us to create an event that draws a crowd," Janine Linder said in the release. "With narrow sidewalks, there is no way for hundreds of people to socially distance, and we have multiple spots for bottlenecks."
"Halloween On Hillcrest" attracts thousands of people every year, stopping by throughout the month of October, culminating with what's likely Louisville's most-crowded Trick-or-Treat street.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.