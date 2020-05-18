LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A murderer who helped kill three people in a drug-fueled shooting rampage and who last year was taken off death row by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
The parole board met Monday and gave Leif Halvorsen a "serve out," which means he is set to serve out his life sentence.
Halvorsen was arrested in 1983 with Mitchell Willoughby and sentenced to death for killing three people in a Lexington home.
According to the Fayette County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Halvorsen and Willoughby “executed” three teenagers.
“These killers shot the female eight times in the back of the head,” the office said. “They shot the younger male five times — in the back, testicles, right arm, left leg, and right temple. They shot the other male three times — in the back, in the chest, and in the back of his neck.”
Behind bars, however, Halvorsen “transformed his life,” according to the American Bar Association, which said that the convict “earned two college degrees and serves as an advisor to young prison inmates who need guidance.”
Bevin, in his final days in office, took Halvorsen off death row.
He said, "Leif has a powerful voice that needs to be heard by more people."
