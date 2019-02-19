WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WDRB/AP) -- A truck driver from Elizabethtown was killed in a crash in Wisconsin over the weekend.
Authorities say Timothy Green, 39, died after the semi-truck he was driving plunged off a bridge and down a cliff into a lake near Wisconsin Dells Sunday morning.
Police found a damaged guardrail on Interstate 90-94 just north of the Mirror Lake bridge in Sauk County about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. They then discovered the semi submerged in the lake.
Crews worked for hours to recover Green's body.
A woman's body was found near the cab on Monday. An autopsy was planned Tuesday to confirm her identity.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and The Associated Press. All rights reserved.