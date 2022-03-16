LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a spicy spill on an Indiana interstate on Wednesday.
A tanker truck starting leaking hot sauce while driving north on Interstate 65. The truck got off on Exit 19 in Henryville when the spicy liquid started flowing onto the road.
Crews were able to contain the spill while a second tanker arrived on scene to transfer the sauce.
"All fire crews cleared the scene without incident and without any of the runaway sauce for the next taco-Tuesday," the Monroe Township Fire Department posted on Facebook.
The Clark County Health Department was also on the scene to monitor the hot sauce cleanup.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.