LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work has started on a project to transform a horse racing track in northern Kentucky.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the new Turfway Park Racing and Gaming in Florence.
The $145 million renovation project, which includes purchase of the property, will replace grandstands and add a new clubhouse, track and gaming machines.
"We are seeing so much investment right now," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "We are seeing the opportunity for bigger and brighter futures that I don't think many of us ever thought might be possible."
Today I was proud to join @ChurchillDowns to celebrate the groundbreaking for Turfway Park Racing & Gaming, which represents the next chapter and a bright future for Kentucky's Thoroughbred horse racing industry. Congratulations to all involved. pic.twitter.com/nYQVU0F9J6— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 19, 2021
Churchill Downs purchased Turfway Park in 2019, announcing its pursuit to revive the racetrack.
The project will create 800 construction jobs, along with 400 additional full-time and part-time positions.
There are plans for slot-like historical racing games at the track. A law to legalize historical racing games was passed in Kentucky earlier this year.
Churchill Downs offers the historical racing games at Derby City Gaming.
