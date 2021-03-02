LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for Denny Crum Hall, a new dorm on campus.
The $23.5 million residence hall, named for the Cardinals' Hall of Fame former men's basketball coach, is scheduled to open for the fall 2022 semester at the corner of Floyd Street and Eastern Parkway.
Crum was on hand for the ceremony Tuesday, which was also his 84th birthday.
"This means a lot to me," Crum said, according to a news release. "I feel really good about this project. It will be a great addition to the university. Just driving up today, it's astounding how much this campus has grown. I love this university and have put my heart and soul into it."
Crum led U of L to national championships in 1980 and 1986, the program's first two titles. His teams made six Final Fours.
Denny Crum Hall will feature 128 beds and will be built in partnership with L&N Federal Credit Union, which provided a $2.25 million gift to the Cardinal Athletic Fund.
The dorm will house student-athletes and other students as well. The NCAA requires no more than 50% of any resident hall be occupied by student-athletes.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.