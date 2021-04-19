LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pep rally is not really possible in the age of COVID-19, but a group of University of Louisville cheerleaders tried their best Monday to get people pumped up to get their vaccine at Cardinal Stadium.
The cheerleaders and Louie the Cardinal kicked off Alumni Week at Kentucky's largest vaccination site. They handed out car decals to alums getting their COVID-19 shots.
The hope is their presence will show others that getting vaccinated is not only important but something to be celebrated.
"We really wanted to partner with U of L Health to help spread that awareness, just so that people know that this is available, it's an easy process, it's in-and-out," said Josh Hawkins with the U of L Alumni Association. "As soon as we get people vaccinated, we can get back to celebrating."
The cheerleaders also handed out lunch for staff and volunteers.
