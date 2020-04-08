LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some University of Louisville doctors want their associates at other local hospitals to know that they've got their backs.
According to a news release, members of the U of L Physicians cardiology team have painted prayer rocks for the staff at Norton Audubon's Cardiac Care Unit and Emergency Department.
"Our team chose Norton Audubon because they've been hit hard with COVID-19 cases," said Carolyn Callahan, a spokesperson for U of L Health, in a statement. "Even though they work for different health care organizations, we're all in this together."
