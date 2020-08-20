LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Louisville has more freshmen this year than last year.
U of L said preliminary enrollment for the freshman class is just over 2,800, which is about 200 more than last year.
A majority of first-time students is enrolled in classes that combine online and face-to-face instruction.
The university requires masks on campus, and encourages COVID-19 testing, social distancing and hand-washing.
