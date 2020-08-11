LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Students at the University of Kentucky are already moving into their dorms, and starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, University of Louisville students will, too.
Classes resume at both schools Monday Aug. 17.
Signs are in place waiting to greet U of L's fall 2020 students and direct them to their on-campus homes.
"I'm excited to see how many more people are coming back on campus," U of L student Sarah Moser said.
The university said around 3,000 students will move to campus Wednesday through Friday.
Gabryel Likes, an incoming freshman, got to move in a day early through a program she is enrolled in.
"The process this year you can have two people come and help out, but that's it and you can only be here for an hour," she said.
Likes said she is excited, but anxious.
"I have a feeling they're just going to end up cancelling classes and doing everything online again," she said.
Both U of L and UK will have virtual and in-person learning this year and have plans to mitigate the spread of the virus. Those plans include requiring students to wear masks, social distancing measures, providing COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
UK said about 6,500 students will live on campus this semester.
"Our goal is to get to Thanksgiving and have that residential campus experience because it's important. We know students do better when they're in class, and we know students do better when they get to live on campus for a year or so," said Jay Blanton, a spokesperson for UK.
U of L students on Tuesday told WDRB news that they're cautiously optimistic.
"I'm not really worried. I'm doing everything I can to protect myself and the people around me," Moser said.
Nikolas Bracy said, "I don't know what it's going to look like when the campus is bustling again, but I have faith it will work out."
U of L's Student Government Association sent administrators a letter asking for only virtual learning as coronavirus cases grow.
U of L and UK say they will switch to all online classes if necessary.
