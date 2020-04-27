LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is getting a big gift to the tune of $9 million.
The university announced Monday that the estates of Bob Ling, Emily Spradlin and Heddy Kurz are gifting nearly $9 million to the school to focus on scholarships, campus infrastructure and learning resources.
U of L said the funding will help it meet challenges they're facing right now due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it'll also help in the future.
Part of the money will be used to create scholarships and purchase equipment for the school of medicine at U of L.
The J.B. Speed School of Engineering will also receive a portion of the funds.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.