LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is taking to the sky to encourage people to participate in a COVID-19 testing research project.
A green hot air balloon was inflated at U of L's campus Thursday that says "Co-Immunity Project," an initiative in which the university has teamed up with other community partners to track the spread of COVID-19.
More than 32,000 invitations have been sent out to Jefferson County residents in order to provide more accurate data when it comes to race, age, gender and residence location.
"We're doing sampling in a way that can represent the entire community, and this project is helping to do that so we can create models," said Dr. Rachel Keith, assistant professor of medicine at U of L. "And what that does is it allows us to take the data that we have gathered, and we use to make informed decisions about the entire community."
U of L said this round of Co-Immunity testing will run Sept. 9-19.
Weather permitting, the hot hair balloon will fly over different parts of the city in the coming days to remind people to to take part.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.