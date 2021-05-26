LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Long gone are the days of no air conditioning and tiny rooms for people living on a college campus.
The new spot on the University of Kentucky's campus looks more like a hotel.
The new residential village at UK's Coldstream Research Campus is called Fifteen 51 apartments and is meant to allow residents to live, work and play in the same space.
Work should be complete on the project later this year. Residents can move in during the spring of 2022.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.