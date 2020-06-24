LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky has hired Lexington native Ryan Martin O’Connor as its new cheerleading coach.
The university said that O’Connor built the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Ole Miss programs into national contenders. She cheered for one year with UK and three years with the University of Alabama, winning the Universal Cheerleaders Association College National Championship in 2011.
In a video posted to the university’s website, O’Connor said she was “excited to be back home and to lead this program.”
UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said in a news release that O'Connor was “exactly the kind of person we wanted to hire.”
"She has a proven track record of success, brings incredible energy to her work, and shares our commitment to both integrity and competitive excellence,” he said.
