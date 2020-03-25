LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees at the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) are hoping for major changes in daily operations as COVID-19 continues to spread across Kentuckiana.
The union for bus drivers and support workers said protocols and work conditions need to change to help prevent the spread of the virus.
To support social distancing, drivers want riders to enter at the rear of buses and do away with bus fares. They are also asking for gloves, masks and sanitizer for workers and riders.
Many TARC drivers are packed into crowded garages and rooms, the union said, and workers who have had confirmed contact with COVID-19 cases have been pushed to continue working.
Union representatives for Metro Louisville said representatives for Mayor Greg Fischer's office have not responded to their requests.
This story will be updated.
