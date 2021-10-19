LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky student has died after being found unresponsive at a fraternity house.
Spokesman Jay Blanton confirms that UK police were called to the Farm House Fraternity about 6:22 p.m. Monday on a report of an unresponsive person.
"Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced as deceased early yesterday evening. Foul play is not suspected, but police are investigating the circumstances of his death," Blanton said in a statement.
UK is offering support services to members of the fraternity, as well as the student's family and classmates.
"The thoughts of the entire UK community are with his family and all those who knew the student at this time," said Blanton.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
