LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has appointed a dean of the Louis. D. Brandeis School of Law.
Melanie B. Jacobs, a legal scholar from Michigan State University with expertise in family law, will take on the role in July 2022 following approval from the University's board of trustees.
UofL Interim President Lori Gonzalez said Jacobs has qualities law school faculty, staff and students wanted in a new dean.
"She is experienced and well versed in the academic and administrative aspects of a law school," Gonzalez said in a news release. "She has a history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion and is a strong advocate of the needs of students, faculty and staff."
According to a news release, Jacobs' work has been featured in almost a dozen law reviews. She joined Michigan State's College of Law faculty in 2002, then served as interim dean from January 2020 to June 2021.
She received her A.B. from Columbia College and her J.D. from Boston University, and her LL.M. from Temple University.
"Brandeis Law has a rich tradition of public service and I look forward to working with the outstanding faculty, staff, students, alumni and our community partners to continue to build on Justice Brandeis’s extraordinary legacy," Jacobs said in a news release.
