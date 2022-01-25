LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The University of Louisville has partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense to help strengthen the country's cyber defenses.
The university will be part of two academic networks that will help with research and education to strengthen the country's cyber defenses and national security strategy. The networks were created by the DoD's Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) to further military research and build a talent pipeline through education.
UofL is the only Kentucky school -- and one of a handful of Carnegie Research-1 institutions -- to be selected, according to a news release from the school.
"UofL is honored to have been selected for these academic networks," UofL Interim President Lori Gonzalez said in the release.
"Through these new memberships, we will work hand-in-hand with the DoD to redefine student success through technology-driven curriculum, leverage our strength as a research powerhouse to advance defense innovation and provide the human and other resources necessary to defend and further cybersecurity in the national interest."
UofL officials say they will work with the DoD's technology-driven curriculum, and will provide resources needed to defend the nation from cyber attacks and further strengthen cybersecurity.
The university is one of 84 colleges and universities in the USCYBERCOM Academic Engagement Network, which will focus on four main areas: applied cyber research, applied analytics, strategic issues and building a future workforce.
As one of 60 colleges and universities in USSTRATCOM’s Academic Alliance, UofL will help further research and analysis of deterrence, assurance and associate strategic-level national security themes in a rapidly changing, multi-domain global threat environment.
