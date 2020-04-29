LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A day after state officials set up a hotline specifically to help Kentuckians with unpaid jobless claims from March, call center workers said they have been overwhelmed with unnecessary calls.
Many people with unemployment claims from April have been calling the new number that was released earlier this week, officials said, even though the hotline was created to deal with March claims.
That means many people looking for information about claims they filed in April were on hold for long periods, only to find out they had called the number for Kentuckians who filed unemployment claims in March who are still having problems. Those callers caused longer wait times for people who have been waiting since March, state leaders said.
According to the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, as of March 16, 550,000 Kentuckians had filed unemployment claims, with 37,000 claims remaining unpaid at the start of the week of April 27. Those people received an email Monday night directing them to call the new hotline to help them with their claim.
If you're trying to get information about a Kentucky unemployment claim you filed in April, call the Kentucky Unemployment Insurance helpline at: 502-564-2900.
