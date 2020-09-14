LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- National social justice group Until Freedom held a 26-hour prayer and fast online to ask for accountability in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
The event ended Monday afternoon. The group chose 26 hours because Taylor died at age 26. She was shot to death by Louisville Metro Police officers during a raid on her home on March 13. Kentucky State Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to soon announce the results of an investigation into the shooting.
The event included Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and religious leaders of various faiths.
"For people wondering why we selected prayer as a strategy, I must offer that Until Freedom is deeply rooted in faith," Tamika Mallory, co-founder of Until Freedom, said in a news release. "We are at our highest point when connected to spiritual guidance. We also believe that prayer and spiritual grounding can be a resource for persons feeling despair in this moment."
The event was streamed on Facebook. You can watch a recording of it here.
