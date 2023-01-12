LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is celebrating 20 years of serving patients at its Medical Center East.
The center opened in 2003 on Dutchmans Lane, offering the first freestanding emergency room in Kentucky. It now has 20 private patient treatment rooms and 40 surgical patient suites, nine operating rooms and four endoscopy suites.
"We were able to get to the patients that sometimes have to go to organizations and have very long waits, we can get them in in a very timely manner and give them an exceptional level of care and personal experience that they might not get somewhere else," said John Walsh, CEO of UofL Health - Jewish Hospital.
The medical center has recently added robotic surgery capability and a center dedicated to helping people with sleeping problems.
