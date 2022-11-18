LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is celebrating its achievement of the gold standard of nursing excellence.
The health care provider received Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program recognizes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing. UofL Health was especially praised for its use of its sexual assault forensic exam nurses and encouraging nurses to get specialty certifications.
"Magnet recognition provides our community the ultimate benchmark to measure the quality of patient care," explained Shari Kretzschmer, chief nursing officer for UofL Health. "It tells our nursing community that our nurses are empowered to lead excellence, to drive change and truly own their nursing practice."
Only 8% of U.S. health care organizations have gotten magnet recognition.
That puts UofL Health in the same category as the Cleveland Clinic and Vanderbilt University Hospital.
