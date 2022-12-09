LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following actress Kirstie Alley's death from colon cancer, Louisville doctors are reminding people that early screening can save lives, and it's especially important for Kentucky residents.
"We have the highest rate per capita of anyplace in the country of colon cancer," Dr. Russell Farmer. "So that means we recommend anyone who has any sort of symptom at all — or even is just worried about it — to get screened as soon as they can
Colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths for both men and women in the U.S. It can be hard to detect and go undiagnosed, but when caught in time, it can be treated.
Symptoms can be vague and include GI problems, like abdominal pain and nausea. Doctors recommend a colonoscopy at age 45.
Tests at the medical offices and at-home kits can also help screen for colon cancer. Doctors said they've also seen a rapid rise in colon cancer in people under the age of 40 but aren't sure why that's happening.
