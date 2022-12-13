LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football players, coaches and fans aren't the only ones who are bowl bound to Boston.
Four UofL Health doctors are also going to the Wasabi Fenway Bowl with the team. Two doctors left with the student athletes Tuesday, while the other two will join the team on Friday.
The doctors have traveled with the team throughout the season, standing on the sidelines in case a student athlete is injured.
"We can do a kind of on-the-field assessment," said Dr. Logan Mast with UofL Health. "Most cases, that's all that needs to be done, and we can get them bandaged up and hopefully get back into the game. But if it's something more serious, then we can make decisions there immediately as to whether we need advanced imaging x-rays, MRIs, things like that or transfer to a hospital if there is a big injury."
Louisville kicks off against Cincinnati at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fenway Park.
