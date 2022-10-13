LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is celebrating the people who care for emergency room patients.
This week is ER Nurse Appreciation Week. UofL Health said the nursing staff across its seven hospitals and several medical centers work hard every day to make sure patients are given the best care.
The pandemic and a nationwide nursing shortage have made that mission even more challenging.
"It was even more so appreciated when that was recognized, what people did, not just by this organization but by people in the community, giving that support to nurses and any healthcare worker for what they were going through in the pandemic," said Mose Yung, a UofL Health nurse.
Some departments within UofL Health are providing lunch or other gifts to ER nurses.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.