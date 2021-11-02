LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A south Louisville doctor's office is teaming up with UofL Health to fight cancer.
Cancer and Blood Specialists of Louisville joined UofL Health's Brown Cancer Center, combining the 40-year legacy of community-based cancer care with nationally recognized research and innovation, according to a news release.
The new Brown Cancer Center is located on Bluegrass Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood near UofL Health's Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
"We're going to bring world class cancer care to the south end," said Dr. Jason Chesney with UofL Health. "We're going to bring trials to the south end. We're going to bring multidisciplinary clinics. We're going to have our doctors and it's going to make a difference."
Chesney said the Brown Cancer Center is committed to decreasing barriers and increasing access.
"As we bring cancer care closer to home, we are improving early diagnosis and options for treatment," Chesney said.
It's the second expansion this year. There's also locations downtown and off Old Henry Road in northeast Louisville.
