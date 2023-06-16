LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Health said it's committed to serving the city's LGBTQ+ community.
Doctors said statistics show members of the LGBTQ+ community are less likely to have a regular health care provider, which results in an increased risk to their overall health.
Because June is Pride Month, doctors said they are working to provide quality, affordable access to patients to make them feel safe and comfortable talking about their health.
"We're doing the right thing by being the front-liners with this support, letting you know that we are inclusive, you will be heard, we want you to feel comfortable," Dr. Erica Gettis, internal medicine physician for UofL Health, said.
UofL Health is a sponsor of Louisville's Pride Festival, which is being held Saturday.
