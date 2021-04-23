LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is offering an incentive for the public to get involved in the "Co-Immunity Project" to help better understand COVID-19.
Researchers are partnering with Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory for the latest round of testing. They want to determine how many people in Jefferson County have been infected by the virus.
Residents 18 and older are being invited to be tested for the coronavirus and antibodies that may still be in their system. The test is nose swab and a finger-prick for a blood sample, and it doesn't matter if you've been vaccinated or not. Testing is free. No insurance is necessary. Each participant will get a $10 gift card.
The goal is to better understand the scope and spread of COVID-19 infection in Louisville and the level of immunity currently found in the community. Researchers said testing people who don't feel sick has proved that there is actually a higher rate of infection in Louisville than previously thought. The study may also reveal variants to the virus in the community.
Any resident over age 18 living in Jefferson County may learn more about the study or how to participate at http://bit.ly/uoflcovid. Participants also may call 1-833-313-0502.
