LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The chief of sports medicine for UofL Health pleaded guilty to conspiracy to introduce unapproved human growth hormone into interstate commerce Friday.
Dr. Lonnie Douglas, communicated online with Chinese manufacturers to order — and pay for — Hygetropin, a branded HGH that isn't approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to court documents.
Douglas was charged with helping to import illegal human growth hormone from China in February.
Court documents say Douglas sold the human growth hormones from China between January 2016 and March 2019 as he used the internet to communicate, order and provide funds to co-conspirators.
In some instances, he used a false name, according to court records. In January 2019, a shipment of HGH came in falsely labeled as a hair loss product.
His sentencing is scheduled for April 15 at 11 a.m.
