LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former associate vice president for the University of Louisville has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the school.
Thomas Keith was UofL's associate vice president for Development from 2018 until his termination in January of 2021.
According to a complaint filed Friday in Jefferson Circuit Court, then President Neeli Bendapudi's office wanted the school's development team to diversify its ranks.
The filing lists several occasions where leaders said that management in the advancement office was "too white."
Keith was replaced with a Black employee he previously managed. He's now the director of philanthropy for a local chapter of the American Cancer Society.
UofL does not comment on pending litigation.
