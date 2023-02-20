SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are recovering in Louisville and a suspect has been detained after a shooting at a food service distribution center in Shepherdsville Monday night.
Two people were shot at the Gordon Food Service (GFS) distribution center, the Shepherdsville police chief confirmed to WDRB News.
Their injuries and conditions are unknown at this time, but both were taken to University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville to be treated.
Police were actively looking for a suspect following the shooting, but just after 10:30 p.m. said that a suspect had been detained. Police said the suspect was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Poplar Level Road, but it's unclear what charges the person will be facing.
Shepherdsville Police chief confirms two people were shot, and both taken by ambulance to UofL. A suspect has been detained.
The facility is right off Interstate 65 and Cedar Grove Road.
GFS is a food services distributor for companies or agencies that buy in bulk for places like schools and restaurants.
