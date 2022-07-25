LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Bullitt County have reopened the John Harper Highway after investigating a serious crash.
The three-vehicle crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday on John Harper near Morningside Drive, which is in Pioneer Village between Preston Highway and Blue Lick Road.
At least two people were transported to the hospital. The extent of those injuries is not known.
This story may be updated, as information comes into the newsroom.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.