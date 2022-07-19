LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 64 East near Hurstbourne Parkway have reopened after a fatal accident Tuesday afternoon blocked some lanes for over three hours, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LENSAlert Traffic Advisory: I 64 EAST BOUND AT HURSTBOURNE PKY HAS BEEN REOPENED— Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) July 19, 2022
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said just after 4 p.m., a box truck lost control near the Hurstbourne Parkway exit on I-64 East.
The box truck overturned, killing one man who was inside the vehicle, Ruoff said.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.
This story may be updated.
