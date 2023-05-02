LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled for a 7-month-old in Indiana. 

Indianapolis Metro Police tweeted on Tuesday night around 11:40 that the vehicle and missing 7-month-old baby, Jackson Shugars, had been located. Police also said the baby appears fine, but will be checked out to be safe.

Jackson Shugars went missing in Indianapolis around 7:41 p.m. 

According to police, the suspect they were looking for was a white female with a black and white jacket and black leggings and driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with Indiana in God We Trust plate TUN805.

Police are still investigating. 

pic-vehicle-aa-001-2033-jackson.jpg

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags