LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled for a 7-month-old in Indiana.
Indianapolis Metro Police tweeted on Tuesday night around 11:40 that the vehicle and missing 7-month-old baby, Jackson Shugars, had been located. Police also said the baby appears fine, but will be checked out to be safe.
Jackson and the vehicle have been located. He appears to be fine but will be checked out by medics as a precaution. IMPD thanks the community for the information shared with the department. The investigation remains ongoing. https://t.co/1CHxPoq0j9 pic.twitter.com/3SOW15vSUE— IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 3, 2023
Jackson Shugars went missing in Indianapolis around 7:41 p.m.
According to police, the suspect they were looking for was a white female with a black and white jacket and black leggings and driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with Indiana in God We Trust plate TUN805.
Police are still investigating.
