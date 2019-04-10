LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a suspect for murder after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in west Louisville.
According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Cedell Harraway was taken into custody Wednesday morning.
LMPD said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on April 9 near the intersection of West Broadway and South 19th Street. That's where officers responding to reports of a shooting, found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to an arrest report, officers were able to view surveillance video that showed the victim in an argument with a "tall thin black male wearing a t-shirt with a design on the chest, long pants and dark colored shoes."
During the fight, police say the victim hit the suspect with his cane.
That's when, police say, the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim several times.
Hours later, just after 10:30 p.m., police were called to a home near the intersection of North 28th Street and St. Xavier Street, after a woman said her foster son had been "jumped." She said he had a cut on his face and was "hard to understand."
Police say the woman's foster son is Harraway.
Harraway was allegedly "very evasive" with officers when asked about his assault. He was taken to University Hospital. Police say they found bloody clothing, black shoes and a handgun.
The handgun matched the caliber of shell casings found at the scene of the shooting earlier in the evening.
Harraway was arrested and charged with murder just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
