LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD has made an arrest for the fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the Russell Neighborhood.
It was reported just after 5 a.m. on Elliott Avenue near South 24th Street.
LMPD says one man was found shot in the street. He was taken to University Hospital where police say he died.
LMPD says they arrested Monique Hardiman in connection with the shooting. She is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
