LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified an 11-year-old boy they say died in what was likely an accidental drowning in the Valley Station area.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that has been identified as Bryan Wilson.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called to James Madison Court, near the intersection of Galston Boulevard and James Madison Way, at about 8 a.m. Thursday. That's in a subdivision just southeast of Valley Station.
Police were initially sent to the scene to search for a missing child. After searching for about 90 minutes, officers found Wilson in a nearby pond.
He was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His cause of death is listed as "probable drowning."
No foul play is suspected.
One man says he saw Wilson out playing at about 6 a.m., but at that time there'd been no news of his disappearance, so the neighbor kept jogging.
Some people in the community had recently complained about the area, asking for fence repairs to keep people away from the pond.
"I'm just heartbroken," said neighbor Thomas Hendricks. "It's just sad. My prayers go out to the family in their time of grief and pain. No one should have to lose a child. No one should."
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.