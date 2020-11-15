LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit and run while trying to walk across Fern Valley Road early Sunday morning.
Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road, according to a statement from Alicia Smiley.
Police said a preliminary investigation shows three people were crossing Fern Valley Road outside of the crosswalk when one of the pedestrians, a woman, walked into the path of a pick-up truck traveling west on Fern Valley.
The truck hit the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as Crystal Timmons, 32, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
The pick-up truck drove away from the scene of the crash. No one else was injured.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
