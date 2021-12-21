LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy.
Ashten Sullivan, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 of Picadilly Avenue, which is near Bicknell Avenue and not far from Taylor Boulevard.
He is described as 4 foot, 11 inches, 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Sullivan's family told LMPD this is "abnormal," and he does not have his cell phone on him, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. Because of his age, his family is concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information on Sullivan's whereabouts is asked to call Louisville Metro Police immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).
