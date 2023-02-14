LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help in search of an endangered missing woman.
LMPD issued an "Operation Return Home" around midnight Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 for 24-years-old Adriana Turner.
Turner was last seen Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road.
Turner is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, according to police. Turner is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing an orange wig.
She is believed to be of "diminished capacity, and needs to be located for her safety," police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
