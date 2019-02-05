CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Harrison County Animal Control is temporarily closed due to an investigation that led to the removal of four employees.
Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk says allegations of misconduct were brought to the attention of Harrison County Commissioners early last week. Those allegations resulted in an investigation of the animal control facility, leading to the resignation of three employees and the termination of the animal control director, according to Schalk.
Harrison County Animal Control posted in a Facebook status that they were temporarily closed due to "limited staffing," but failed to mention the ongoing investigation.
Though the facility is closed to the public, there are still employees working to care for animals already admitted.
"No animals are being euthanized as a result of this shutdown, they're just temporarily halting operations there until they become fully staffed," said Schalk.
Employees came to the door when WDRB asked for comment, but declined that request.
There's no timeline on when the facility could reopen and city officials have yet to say what the misconduct entails. However, they warn the public that misconduct won't be tolerated.
"Anyone that's ever committed a crime in Harrison County should be worried. That having been said, this is a pending investigation," Schalk added.
Harrison County commissioners did not grant our request for an interview, but mentioned that the county is working hard to reopen the facility as soon as possible, and that applications for the vacant animal control positions would be available in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.