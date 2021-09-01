LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man was killed Wednesday afternoon after a crash with a semi on Interstate 265 in southern Indiana.
According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-265 at Interstate 65 between a motorcycle and a semitruck around 2:43 p.m.
John Billman, 52, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was entering I-265 West from the I-65 North on-ramp, Sgt. Carey Huls, a spokesperson for ISP, said in a news release.
At the same time, a semi on I-265 West was approaching the same on-ramp when it hit Billman, Huls said.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the driver of the semi crossed into the on-ramp at the same time Billman began merging left towards the westbound lanes.
ISP Sellersburg is currently working a fatal crash on 1-265 westbound at the 1-65 interchange. I-265 westbound is closed at the I-65 overpass while the crash is under investigation. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/qo4eXlG0if— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) September 1, 2021
Billman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
I-265 West was closed for about three hours as crews cleared the scene.
