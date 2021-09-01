265 FATAL CRASH.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man was killed Wednesday afternoon after a crash with a semi on Interstate 265 in southern Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-265 at Interstate 65 between a motorcycle and a semitruck around 2:43 p.m. 

John Billman, 52, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was entering I-265 West from the I-65 North on-ramp, Sgt. Carey Huls, a spokesperson for ISP, said in a news release.

At the same time, a semi on I-265 West was approaching the same on-ramp when it hit Billman, Huls said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the driver of the semi crossed into the on-ramp at the same time Billman began merging left towards the westbound lanes. 

Billman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

I-265 West was closed for about three hours as crews cleared the scene.

